July 4, Former Real Madrid manager Benito Floro is expected to be named as Canada coach on Friday, according to local media reports.

The 61-year-old Floro, who was in charge at Real Madrid from 1992 to 1994, is set to be presented as national team coach by the Canadian Soccer Association at a news conference in Toronto.

Canada Soccer declined to comment on the reports.

Spanish national sports daily Marca and Sportsnet, Canada's all-sports network, reported the appointment on Thursday.

Canada have been without a full-time coach since Stephen Hart stepped down last October after an 8-1 loss to Honduras that ended hopes of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Floro has never managed a national team but Spaniard has a lengthy resume having managed Spanish clubs Villarreal, Sporting Gijon and Mallorca, Japanese side Vissel Kobe, Mexico's CF Monterrey and most recently Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris)