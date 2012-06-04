Soccer-Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
June 3 The United States failed to seize momentum for World Cup qualifying when they were held 0-0 by Canada on Sunday in a soccer exhibition in Toronto.
The match was the third of a three-game stretch of friendlies designed to prepare the U.S. for qualifying, beginning on Friday.
After routing Scotland 5-1 on May 26, they lost to Brazil 4-1 on Wednesday and came up short on in a match they had been expected to win.
Canada have not beaten the U.S. since 1985 and it was no great shock that they failed to break through in front of a home crowd.
The U.S. controlled most of the action and outshot their opponents 12-9, though their greatest scoring chances may have come in extra time.
Clarence Goodson had two great chances in stoppage time, including a header from a free kick that was blocked by Canadian goalkeeper Lars Hirschfeld, while Jermaine Jones also had a shot blocked.
Though they extended their unbeaten run against Canada to 15 matches, the U.S. will not take many positives from the clash heading into their June 8 qualifier against Antigua & Barbuda at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Ossian Shine)
Feb 13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero's future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.
Feb 13 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has only been at the club for two weeks but the Italian has already developed an understanding with his new team mates and says the chemistry was clear for all to see in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sunderland.