Soccer-US championship results and standings

June 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 29 New York City FC 3 Minnesota United FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 17 10 5 2 30 15 35 2 Chicago Fire 17 10 4 3 31 17 34 3 New York City FC 18 10 3 5 34 21 33 4 Orlando City SC 18 7 5 6 20 26 26 5 Columbus Crew 18 8 1 9 29 30 25 6 Atlanta United FC 17 7 3 7 3