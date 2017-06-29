Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, June 30
June 30 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:
June 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Confederations Cup play-offs matches on Thursday Thursday, June 29 Germany 4 Leon Goretzka 6,8, Timo Werner 59, Amin Younes 90+1 Mexico 1 Marco Fabian 89 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 37,923 - - - Wednesday, June 28 Portugal 0 Chile 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,855 Penalty Shootout: 0-3 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 2 Portugal v Mexico (1200) Chile v Germany (1800)
June 30 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:
June 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Thursday, June 29 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Club Petrolero 3 Nacional Potosi 1 San Jose 1 Sport Boys 5 Universitario de Sucre 2 Wednesday, June 28 Blooming 4 The Strongest 1 Bolivar 1 Oriente Petrolero 0 Guabira 3 Real Potosi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bolivar
June 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 29 New York City FC 3 Minnesota United FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 17 10 5 2 30 15 35 2 Chicago Fire 17 10 4 3 31 17 34 3 New York City FC 18 10 3 5 34 21 33 4 Orlando City SC 18 7 5 6 20 26 26 5 Columbus Crew 18 8 1 9 29 30 25 6 Atlanta United FC 17 7 3 7 3