Soccer-Sterling expects Man City to 'punish' opponents
June 16 Manchester City have the talent to compete on all fronts if they cut down defensive mistakes next season, winger Raheem Sterling has said.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Monday Main Tournament - Last 16, second leg Tuesday, March 7 (GMT) Arsenal (England) v Bayern Munich (Germany) (1945) Napoli (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1945) Main Tournament - Last 16, second leg Wednesday, March 8 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Benfica (Portugal) (1945) Barcelona (Spain) v Paris St Germain (France) (1945)
June 16 Manchester City have the talent to compete on all fronts if they cut down defensive mistakes next season, winger Raheem Sterling has said.
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.