Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Monday Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Tuesday, February 17 (GMT) Paris St Germain (France) v Chelsea (England) (1945) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Bayern Munich (Germany) (1945) Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Wednesday, February 18 (GMT) FC Basel (Switzerland) v Porto (Portugal) (1945) Schalke 04 (Germany) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1945)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".