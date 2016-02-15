SHOWCASE-Soccer-Costa relishing Hazard partnership at Chelsea
April 14 Chelsea striker Diego Costa is enjoying his "beautiful" partnership with playmaker Eden Hazard and hoped he could play with the Belgian for a long time.
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Monday Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Tuesday, February 16 (GMT) Benfica (Portugal) v Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) (1945) Paris St Germain (France) v Chelsea (England) (1945) Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Wednesday, February 17 (GMT) Gent (Belgium) v VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) (1945) AS Roma (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1945)
STOCKHOLM - Former West Bromwich Albion defender Jonas Olsson tells Reuters how to handle strikers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/OLSSON (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 500 words)