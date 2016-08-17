Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Wednesday
Play-off round
Wednesday, August 17, first leg
Celtic (Scotland) - Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) 5-2 (halftime: 3-0)
Dundalk (Ireland) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Porto (Portugal) - AS Roma (Italy) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Villarreal (Spain) - Monaco (France) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Tuesday, August 16, first leg
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Rostov (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Young Boys (Switzerland) - Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - Salzburg (Austria) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Manchester City (England) 0-5 (halftime: 0-2)