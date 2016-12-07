UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Dec 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 7 Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1 Sporting (Portugal) 0 Real Madrid (Spain) 2 Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 6 4 2 0 21 9 14 2 Real Madrid 6 3 3 0 16 10 12 ------------------------- 3 Legia Warsaw 6 1 1 4 9 24 4 ------------------------- 4 Sporting 6 1 0 5 5 8 3 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.