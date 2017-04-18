Soccer-Tottenham's Son breaks arm in Korea loss to Qatar
June 14 Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea forward Son Heung-min broke his right arm during his nation's World Cup qualifying defeat by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.
April 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, April 18, second leg Leicester City (England) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Leicester City 1-0. Atletico Madrid win 2-1 on aggregate. Real Madrid (Spain) - Bayern Munich (Germany) 4-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-2) AET First leg: Bayern Munich - Real Madrid 1-2. Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, April 19, second leg Monaco (France) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany) (1845) Barcelona (Spain) v Juventus (Italy) (1845)
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
June 14 Striker Tammy Abraham will decide on his future at Premier League champions Chelsea after England's campaign in the under-21 European Championships in Poland later this month, the 19-year-old has said.