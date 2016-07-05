July 5 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 1 Tuesday, July 5, second leg Tre Penne (San Marino) - The New Saints (Wales) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: The New Saints - Tre Penne 2-1. The New Saints win 5-1 on aggregate. B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands) - Valletta FC (Malta) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Valletta FC - B36 Torshavn 1-0. Valletta FC win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Alashkert (Armenia) - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: FC Santa Coloma - Alashkert 0-0. Alashkert win 3-0 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Qualifying Round 1 Wednesday, July 6, second leg Lincoln Red Imps FC (Gibraltar) v Flora Tallinn (Estonia) (1700)