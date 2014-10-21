UPDATE 1-Soccer-Defoe back for England at age of 34
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group G matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 21 Chelsea (England) 6 Maribor (Slovenia) 0 Schalke 04 (Germany) 4 Sporting (Portugal) 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 3 2 1 0 8 1 7 2 Schalke 04 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 ------------------------- 3 Maribor 3 0 2 1 2 8 2 ------------------------- 4 Sporting 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
March 16 Ross Barkley is likely to be sold in the next transfer window if the Everton midfielder fails to extend his contract with the Merseyside club, manager Ronald Koeman warned on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.