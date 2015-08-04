Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 3 Tuesday, August 4, second leg Monaco (France) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 4-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Young Boys - Monaco 1-3. Monaco win 7-1 on aggregate. Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Rapid Vienna (Austria) 2-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Rapid Vienna - Ajax Amsterdam 2-2. Rapid Vienna win 5-4 on aggregate. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Midtjylland (Denmark) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Midtjylland - APOEL Nicosia 1-2. APOEL Nicosia win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Molde (Norway) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3-3 (halftime: 1-3) First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Molde 1-1. Dinamo Zagreb win on away goals after 4-4 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Qualifying Round 3 Wednesday, August 5, second leg Astana (Kazakhstan) v HJK Helsinki (Finland) (1400) Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) v Celtic (Scotland) (1630) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) v CSKA Moscow (Russia) (1645) BATE Borisov (Belarus) v Videoton FC (Hungary) (1730) FC Basel (Switzerland) v Lech Poznan (Poland) (1815) Club Bruges (Belgium) v Panathinaikos (Greece) (1830) Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) v Steaua Bucharest (Romania) (1830) Malmo (Sweden) v Salzburg (Austria) (1830) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Fenerbahce (Turkey) (1845) Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) v Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) (1845) Skenderbeu (Albania) v Milsami Orhei (Moldova) (1845)