Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Tuesday Play-off round Tuesday, August 19, first leg Besiktas (Turkey) - Arsenal (England) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2-3 (halftime: 2-3) Napoli (Italy) - Athletic Club (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Salzburg (Austria) - Malmo (Sweden) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Play-off round, first leg Wednesday, August 20 Standard Liege (Belgium) v Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) (1845) AaB Aalborg (Denmark) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) (1845) Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) v BATE Borisov (Belarus) (1845) Lille (France) v Porto (Portugal) (1845) Maribor (Slovenia) v Celtic (Scotland) (1845)
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)