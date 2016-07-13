Soccer-Leverkusen sign Jamaican teenager Bailey from Genk
BERLIN, Jan 31 Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a contract to 2022, the German club said on Tuesday.
July 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 2 first leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 2 Wednesday, July 13, first leg Dundalk (Ireland) - FH (Iceland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) - AS Trencin (Slovakia) 3-4 (halftime: 2-4) Crusaders (Northern Ireland) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Partizani (Albania) - Ferencvaros (Hungary) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Mladost (Montenegro) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) - IFK Norrkoping (Sweden) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) - FC Astana (Kazakhstan) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, July 12, first leg FK Vardar (FYR Macedonia) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) Salzburg (Austria) - FK Liepaja (Latvia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) BATE Borisov (Belarus) - SJK (Finland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Lincoln Red Imps FC (Gibraltar) - Celtic (Scotland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) The New Saints (Wales) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Valletta FC (Malta) - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - Alashkert (Armenia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Zrinjski (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
BERLIN, Jan 31 Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a contract to 2022, the German club said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
Jan 31 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has criticized the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window and said they were being left behind rivals in the battle to avoid the Premier League drop.