July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Tuesday
Qualifying Round 3
Tuesday, July 31, first leg
Motherwell (Scotland) - Panathinaikos (Greece) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) - Feyenoord (Netherlands) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 1
BATE Borisov (Belarus) v Debrecen (Hungary) (1600)
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel) v Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) (1630)
Molde (Norway) v Basel (Switzerland) (1700)
Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) v Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) (1700)
AEL Limassol (Cyprus) v Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) (1745)
Anderlecht (Belgium) v Ekranas Panevezys (Lithuania) (1800)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) v Club Bruges (Belgium) (1800)
Maribor (Slovenia) v F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) (1800)
Celtic (Scotland) v HJK Helsinki (Finland) (1845)
Fenerbahce (Turkey) v Vaslui (Romania) (1845)
Slask Wroclaw (Poland) v Helsingborg (Sweden) (1845)
CFR Cluj (Romania) v Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) (1845)