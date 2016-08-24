Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
Aug 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Wednesday Play-off round Wednesday, August 24, second leg APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: FC Copenhagen - APOEL Nicosia 1-0. FC Copenhagen win 2-1 on aggregate. Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 6-1 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: Young Boys - Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-3. Borussia Moenchengladbach win 9-2 on aggregate. Rostov (Russia) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Ajax Amsterdam - Rostov 1-1. Rostov win 5-2 on aggregate. Manchester City (England) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Steaua Bucharest - Manchester City 0-5. Manchester City win 6-0 on aggregate. Salzburg (Austria) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Salzburg 1-1. Dinamo Zagreb win 3-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, August 23, second leg Monaco (France) - Villarreal (Spain) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Villarreal - Monaco 1-2. Monaco win 3-1 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Porto - AS Roma 1-1. Porto win 4-1 on aggregate. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Celtic (Scotland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Celtic - Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-2. Celtic win 5-4 on aggregate. Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Dundalk (Ireland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Dundalk - Legia Warsaw 0-2. Legia Warsaw win 3-1 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Ludogorets - Viktoria Plzen 2-0. Ludogorets win 4-2 on aggregate.
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or