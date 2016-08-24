Aug 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Wednesday Play-off round Wednesday, August 24, second leg APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: FC Copenhagen - APOEL Nicosia 1-0. FC Copenhagen win 2-1 on aggregate. Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 6-1 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: Young Boys - Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-3. Borussia Moenchengladbach win 9-2 on aggregate. Rostov (Russia) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Ajax Amsterdam - Rostov 1-1. Rostov win 5-2 on aggregate. Manchester City (England) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Steaua Bucharest - Manchester City 0-5. Manchester City win 6-0 on aggregate. Salzburg (Austria) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Salzburg 1-1. Dinamo Zagreb win 3-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, August 23, second leg Monaco (France) - Villarreal (Spain) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Villarreal - Monaco 1-2. Monaco win 3-1 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Porto - AS Roma 1-1. Porto win 4-1 on aggregate. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Celtic (Scotland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Celtic - Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-2. Celtic win 5-4 on aggregate. Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Dundalk (Ireland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Dundalk - Legia Warsaw 0-2. Legia Warsaw win 3-1 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Ludogorets - Viktoria Plzen 2-0. Ludogorets win 4-2 on aggregate.