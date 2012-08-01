Soccer-Uruguay defender Caceres joins Southampton
Feb 16 Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 3 Wednesday, August 1, first leg Celtic (Scotland) - HJK Helsinki (Finland) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) CFR Cluj (Romania) - Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Vaslui (Romania) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Slask Wroclaw (Poland) - Helsingborg (Sweden) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Anderlecht (Belgium) - Ekranas Panevezys (Lithuania) 5-0 (halftime: 3-0) FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Club Bruges (Belgium) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Maribor (Slovenia) - F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0) AEL Limassol (Cyprus) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Molde (Norway) - Basel (Switzerland) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel) - Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Debrecen (Hungary) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, July 31, first leg Motherwell (Scotland) - Panathinaikos (Greece) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) - Feyenoord (Netherlands) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
LONDON, Feb 16 Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
LONDON, Feb 16 Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds ($43,662) and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.