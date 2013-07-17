Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, March 6

BENGALURU - Australia resume the third day against India with a lead of 48 and will look to extend their advantage in the second test on a difficult wicket for batting at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/(PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)