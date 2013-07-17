Soccer-Red Bulls spoil Atlanta debut with 2-1 MLS win
March 5 The New York Red Bulls scored two late goals to claim a 2-1 victory and spoil the Major League Soccer (MLS) debut of Atlanta United on Sunday.
July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 2 first leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 2 Wednesday, July 17, first leg Cliftonville (Northern Ireland) - Celtic (Scotland) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Gyor ETO (Hungary) - Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) The New Saints (Wales) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) - Daugava Daugavpils (Latvia) 7-1 (halftime: 1-0) Sligo Rovers (Ireland) - Molde (Norway) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) - Skenderbeu (Albania) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) HJK Helsinki (Finland) - Kalju Nomme (Estonia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Shirak Gyumri (Armenia) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, July 16, first leg Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Vardar Skopje (Macedonia FYR) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) Birkirkara (Malta) - Maribor (Slovenia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) CS Fola Esch (Luxembourg) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-5 (halftime: 0-0) Ekranas Panevezys (Lithuania) - FH (Iceland) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) - Sutjeska Niksic (Montenegro) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - EB/Streymur (Faroe Islands) 6-1 (halftime: 2-1) Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Zeljeznicar Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 4-3 (halftime: 0-0)
LONDON, March 6 Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
BENGALURU - Australia resume the third day against India with a lead of 48 and will look to extend their advantage in the second test on a difficult wicket for batting at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/(PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)