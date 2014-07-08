July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 1 Tuesday, July 8, second leg HB (Faroe Islands) - Lincoln FC (Gibraltar) 5-2 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: Lincoln FC - HB 1-1. HB win 6-3 on aggregate. FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) - La Fiorita (San Marino) 7-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: La Fiorita - FC Levadia Tallinn 0-1. FC Levadia Tallinn win 8-0 on aggregate. Banants Yerevan (Armenia) - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: FC Santa Coloma - Banants Yerevan 1-0. FC Santa Coloma win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate.