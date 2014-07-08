Soccer-Atletico march into quarters as Oblak shines
* Atletico drew 0-0 with Leverkusen, advance 4-2 on aggregate
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 1 Tuesday, July 8, second leg HB (Faroe Islands) - Lincoln FC (Gibraltar) 5-2 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: Lincoln FC - HB 1-1. HB win 6-3 on aggregate. FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) - La Fiorita (San Marino) 7-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: La Fiorita - FC Levadia Tallinn 0-1. FC Levadia Tallinn win 8-0 on aggregate. Banants Yerevan (Armenia) - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: FC Santa Coloma - Banants Yerevan 1-0. FC Santa Coloma win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate.
BRASILIA, March 15 A Brazilian tax appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Barcelona forward Neymar could cede his image rights to family businesses and dismissed charges by federal auditors that they were front companies set up to dodge taxes.
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.