Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Wednesday Play-off round Wednesday, August 28, second leg AC Milan (Italy) - PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: PSV Eindhoven - AC Milan 1-1. AC Milan win 4-1 on aggregate. Celtic (Scotland) - Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Shakhtyor IK - Celtic 2-0. Celtic win 3-2 on aggregate. Maribor (Slovenia) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Viktoria Plzen - Maribor 3-1. Viktoria Plzen win 4-1 on aggregate. Real Sociedad (Spain) - Olympique Lyon (France) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Olympique Lyon - Real Sociedad 0-2. Real Sociedad win 4-0 on aggregate. Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - FC Pacos de Ferreira (Portugal) 4-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: FC Pacos de Ferreira - Zenit St Petersburg 1-4. Zenit St Petersburg win 8-3 on aggregate. Tuesday, August 27, second leg Arsenal (England) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Fenerbahce - Arsenal 0-3. Arsenal win 5-0 on aggregate. Austria Vienna (Austria) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 2-3 (halftime: 1-2) First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Austria Vienna 0-2. Austria Vienna win 4-3 on aggregate. Basel (Switzerland) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Ludogorets - Basel 2-4. Basel win 6-2 on aggregate. Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 2-2 (halftime: 1-2) First leg: Steaua Bucharest - Legia Warsaw 1-1. Steaua Bucharest win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Schalke 04 - PAOK Salonika 1-1. Schalke 04 win 4-3 on aggregate.