April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, April 13, second leg Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Barcelona (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Barcelona - Atletico Madrid 2-1. Atletico Madrid win 3-2 on aggregate. Benfica (Portugal) - Bayern Munich (Germany) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Bayern Munich - Benfica 1-0. Bayern Munich win 3-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, April 12, second leg Manchester City (England) - Paris St Germain (France) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Paris St Germain - Manchester City 2-2. Manchester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Real Madrid (Spain) - VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: VfL Wolfsburg - Real Madrid 2-0. Real Madrid win 3-2 on aggregate.