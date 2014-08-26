Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Tuesday Play-off round Tuesday, August 26, second leg APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - AaB Aalborg (Denmark) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: AaB Aalborg - APOEL Nicosia 1-1. APOEL Nicosia win 5-1 on aggregate. BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Slovan Bratislava - BATE Borisov 1-1. BATE Borisov win 4-1 on aggregate. Celtic (Scotland) - Maribor (Slovenia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Maribor - Celtic 1-1. Maribor win 2-1 on aggregate. Porto (Portugal) - Lille (France) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Lille - Porto 0-1. Porto win 3-0 on aggregate. Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - Standard Liege (Belgium) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Standard Liege - Zenit St Petersburg 0-1. Zenit St Petersburg win 4-0 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Play-off round, second leg Wednesday, August 27 Arsenal (England) v Besiktas (Turkey) (1845) Athletic Club (Spain) v Napoli (Italy) (1845) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark) (1845) Malmo (Sweden) v Salzburg (Austria) (1845) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Steaua Bucharest (Romania) (1845)