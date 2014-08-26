Soccer-Man City's best chance is to attack Monaco, says Guardiola
PARIS, March 14 Manchester City's best form of defence will be to attack in Monaco on Wednesday as they seek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, manager Pep Guardiola said.
Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Tuesday Play-off round Tuesday, August 26, second leg APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - AaB Aalborg (Denmark) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: AaB Aalborg - APOEL Nicosia 1-1. APOEL Nicosia win 5-1 on aggregate. BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Slovan Bratislava - BATE Borisov 1-1. BATE Borisov win 4-1 on aggregate. Celtic (Scotland) - Maribor (Slovenia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Maribor - Celtic 1-1. Maribor win 2-1 on aggregate. Porto (Portugal) - Lille (France) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Lille - Porto 0-1. Porto win 3-0 on aggregate. Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - Standard Liege (Belgium) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Standard Liege - Zenit St Petersburg 0-1. Zenit St Petersburg win 4-0 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Play-off round, second leg Wednesday, August 27 Arsenal (England) v Besiktas (Turkey) (1845) Athletic Club (Spain) v Napoli (Italy) (1845) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark) (1845) Malmo (Sweden) v Salzburg (Austria) (1845) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Steaua Bucharest (Romania) (1845)
March 14 Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during Monday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the FA said.
TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)