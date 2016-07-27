July 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Wednesday
Qualifying Round 3
Wednesday, July 27, first leg
Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
AS Trencin (Slovakia) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Monaco (France) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
FC Astra (Romania) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
FC Astana (Kazakhstan) - Celtic (Scotland) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Tuesday, July 26, first leg
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Rostov (Russia) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Partizani (Albania) - Salzburg (Austria) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Dundalk (Ireland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)