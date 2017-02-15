Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 15, first leg Bayern Munich (Germany) - Arsenal (England) 5-1 (halftime: 1-1) Real Madrid (Spain) - Napoli (Italy) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Tuesday, February 14, first leg Benfica (Portugal) - Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Paris St Germain (France) - Barcelona (Spain) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.