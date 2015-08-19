Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Wednesday
Play-off round
Wednesday, August 19, first leg
Celtic (Scotland) - Malmo (Sweden) 3-2 (halftime: 2-0)
FC Basel (Switzerland) - Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Rapid Vienna (Austria) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Skenderbeu (Albania) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Valencia (Spain) - Monaco (France) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Tuesday, August 18, first leg
BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Lazio (Italy) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Manchester United (England) - Club Bruges (Belgium) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Sporting (Portugal) - CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Astana (Kazakhstan) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)