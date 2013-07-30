Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
July 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 3 Tuesday, July 30, first leg Olympique Lyon (France) - Grasshoppers (Switzerland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Zulte Waregem (Belgium) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Basel (Switzerland) - Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Nordsjaelland (Denmark) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Austria Vienna (Austria) - FH (Iceland) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Kalju Nomme (Estonia) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) - Skenderbeu (Albania) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, July 31 APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) v Maribor (Slovenia) (1700) Molde (Norway) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) (1700) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) (1730) Salzburg (Austria) v Fenerbahce (Turkey) (1830) Celtic (Scotland) v Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) (1845)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.