July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Wednesday
Qualifying Round 3
Wednesday, July 31, first leg
Celtic (Scotland) - Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Salzburg (Austria) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Maribor (Slovenia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Molde (Norway) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Tuesday, July 30, first leg
Olympique Lyon (France) - Grasshoppers (Switzerland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Zulte Waregem (Belgium) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Basel (Switzerland) - Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Nordsjaelland (Denmark) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Austria Vienna (Austria) - FH (Iceland) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Kalju Nomme (Estonia) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) - Skenderbeu (Albania) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)