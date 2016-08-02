Soccer-Hull sign defender Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan
Jan 31 Hull City have signed Italian defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan until the end of the season from Inter Milan, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 3 Tuesday, August 2, second leg Dundalk (Ireland) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: BATE Borisov - Dundalk 1-0. Dundalk win 3-1 on aggregate. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-4 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET First leg: Ludogorets - Red Star Belgrade 2-2. Ludogorets win 6-4 on aggregate. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Rosenborg Trondheim - APOEL Nicosia 2-1. APOEL Nicosia win 4-2 on aggregate. Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Dynamo Tbilisi 2-0. Dinamo Zagreb win 3-0 on aggregate. Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Viktoria Plzen - Qarabag Agdam 0-0. Viktoria Plzen win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Qualifying Round 3 Wednesday, August 3, second leg Steaua Bucharest (Romania) v Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) (1745) FC Copenhagen (Denmark) v FC Astra (Romania) (1745) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1800) Young Boys (Switzerland) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (1815) Salzburg (Austria) v Partizani (Albania) (1830) PAOK Salonika (Greece) v Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) (1830) Monaco (France) v Fenerbahce (Turkey) (1845) Celtic (Scotland) v FC Astana (Kazakhstan) (1845) Anderlecht (Belgium) v Rostov (Russia) (1845) Legia Warsaw (Poland) v AS Trencin (Slovakia) (1845)
Jan 31 Hull City have signed Italian defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan until the end of the season from Inter Milan, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.
BERLIN, Jan 31 Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a contract to 2022, the German club said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.