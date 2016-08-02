Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 3 Tuesday, August 2, second leg Dundalk (Ireland) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: BATE Borisov - Dundalk 1-0. Dundalk win 3-1 on aggregate. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-4 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET First leg: Ludogorets - Red Star Belgrade 2-2. Ludogorets win 6-4 on aggregate. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Rosenborg Trondheim - APOEL Nicosia 2-1. APOEL Nicosia win 4-2 on aggregate. Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Dynamo Tbilisi 2-0. Dinamo Zagreb win 3-0 on aggregate. Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Viktoria Plzen - Qarabag Agdam 0-0. Viktoria Plzen win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Qualifying Round 3 Wednesday, August 3, second leg Steaua Bucharest (Romania) v Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) (1745) FC Copenhagen (Denmark) v FC Astra (Romania) (1745) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1800) Young Boys (Switzerland) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (1815) Salzburg (Austria) v Partizani (Albania) (1830) PAOK Salonika (Greece) v Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) (1830) Monaco (France) v Fenerbahce (Turkey) (1845) Celtic (Scotland) v FC Astana (Kazakhstan) (1845) Anderlecht (Belgium) v Rostov (Russia) (1845) Legia Warsaw (Poland) v AS Trencin (Slovakia) (1845)