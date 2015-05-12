Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Semifinal second leg matches on Tuesday Semifinal Tuesday, May 12, second leg Bayern Munich (Germany) - Barcelona (Spain) 3-2 (halftime: 1-2) First leg: Barcelona - Bayern Munich 3-0. Barcelona win 5-3 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Wednesday, May 13, second leg Real Madrid (Spain) v Juventus (Italy) (1845)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.