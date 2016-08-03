Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 second leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 3 Wednesday, August 3, second leg Anderlecht (Belgium) - Rostov (Russia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Rostov - Anderlecht 2-2. Rostov win 4-2 on aggregate. Monaco (France) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Fenerbahce - Monaco 2-1. Monaco win 4-3 on aggregate. Celtic (Scotland) - FC Astana (Kazakhstan) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: FC Astana - Celtic 1-1. Celtic win 3-2 on aggregate. Legia Warsaw (Poland) - AS Trencin (Slovakia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: AS Trencin - Legia Warsaw 0-1. Legia Warsaw win 1-0 on aggregate. PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Ajax Amsterdam - PAOK Salonika 1-1. Ajax Amsterdam win 3-2 on aggregate. Salzburg (Austria) - Partizani (Albania) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Partizani - Salzburg 0-1. Salzburg win 3-0 on aggregate. Young Boys (Switzerland) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-0, penalty shootout: 4-2) First leg: Shakhtar Donetsk - Young Boys 2-0. Young Boys win 4-2 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Olympiakos Piraeus - Hapoel Beer Sheva 0-0. Hapoel Beer Sheva win 1-0 on aggregate. FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - FC Astra (Romania) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: FC Astra - FC Copenhagen 1-1. FC Copenhagen win 4-1 on aggregate. Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sparta Prague - Steaua Bucharest 1-1. Steaua Bucharest win 3-1 on aggregate. Tuesday, August 2, second leg Dundalk (Ireland) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: BATE Borisov - Dundalk 1-0. Dundalk win 3-1 on aggregate. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-4 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET First leg: Ludogorets - Red Star Belgrade 2-2. Ludogorets win 6-4 on aggregate. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Rosenborg Trondheim - APOEL Nicosia 2-1. APOEL Nicosia win 4-2 on aggregate. Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Dynamo Tbilisi 2-0. Dinamo Zagreb win 3-0 on aggregate. Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Viktoria Plzen - Qarabag Agdam 0-0. Viktoria Plzen win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate.