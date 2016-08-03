Soccer-Leverkusen sign Jamaican teenager Bailey from Genk
BERLIN, Jan 31 Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a contract to 2022, the German club said on Tuesday.
Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 second leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 3 Wednesday, August 3, second leg Anderlecht (Belgium) - Rostov (Russia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Rostov - Anderlecht 2-2. Rostov win 4-2 on aggregate. Monaco (France) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Fenerbahce - Monaco 2-1. Monaco win 4-3 on aggregate. Celtic (Scotland) - FC Astana (Kazakhstan) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: FC Astana - Celtic 1-1. Celtic win 3-2 on aggregate. Legia Warsaw (Poland) - AS Trencin (Slovakia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: AS Trencin - Legia Warsaw 0-1. Legia Warsaw win 1-0 on aggregate. PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Ajax Amsterdam - PAOK Salonika 1-1. Ajax Amsterdam win 3-2 on aggregate. Salzburg (Austria) - Partizani (Albania) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Partizani - Salzburg 0-1. Salzburg win 3-0 on aggregate. Young Boys (Switzerland) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-0, penalty shootout: 4-2) First leg: Shakhtar Donetsk - Young Boys 2-0. Young Boys win 4-2 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Olympiakos Piraeus - Hapoel Beer Sheva 0-0. Hapoel Beer Sheva win 1-0 on aggregate. FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - FC Astra (Romania) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: FC Astra - FC Copenhagen 1-1. FC Copenhagen win 4-1 on aggregate. Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sparta Prague - Steaua Bucharest 1-1. Steaua Bucharest win 3-1 on aggregate. Tuesday, August 2, second leg Dundalk (Ireland) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: BATE Borisov - Dundalk 1-0. Dundalk win 3-1 on aggregate. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-4 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET First leg: Ludogorets - Red Star Belgrade 2-2. Ludogorets win 6-4 on aggregate. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Rosenborg Trondheim - APOEL Nicosia 2-1. APOEL Nicosia win 4-2 on aggregate. Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Dynamo Tbilisi 2-0. Dinamo Zagreb win 3-0 on aggregate. Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Viktoria Plzen - Qarabag Agdam 0-0. Viktoria Plzen win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate.
Jan 31 Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
Jan 31 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has criticized the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window and said they were being left behind rivals in the battle to avoid the Premier League drop.