Soccer-Shaw vows to fight for his place at Man United
April 6 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group D matches on Tuesday Tuesday, November 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 1 Juventus (Italy) 1 Sevilla (Spain) 1 Manchester City (England) 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 2 Juventus 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 ------------------------- 3 Sevilla 4 1 0 3 5 7 3 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League preliminary round
April 6 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has overcome the shock of the club's Champions League exit and his focus is back on the Premier League, manager Arsene Wenger said after the German ended his rough spell in Wednesday's 3-0 win over West Ham United.
April 6 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.