Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group E matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 4 AS Roma (Italy) 3 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2 Barcelona (Spain) 3 BATE Borisov (Belarus) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 4 3 1 0 8 2 10 2 AS Roma 4 1 2 1 10 10 5 ------------------------- 3 Bayer Leverkusen 4 1 1 2 11 10 4 ------------------------- 4 BATE Borisov 4 1 0 3 4 11 3 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League preliminary round