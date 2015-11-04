Soccer-Buffon set for 1,000th senior game
MILAN, March 24 Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to play his 1,000th senior game on Friday when Italy host Albania in a World Cup qualifier.
Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group H matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 4 Ghent (Belgium) 1 Valencia (Spain) 0 Olympique Lyon (France) 0 Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 4 4 0 0 10 4 12 2 Valencia 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Ghent 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League preliminary round
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 23 17 5 1 46 11 56 2 Melbourne Victory 23 14 3 6 48 27 45 3 Melbourne City FC 24 10 6 8 44 36 36 4 Brisbane Roar 23 8 9 6 32 30 33 5 Perth Glory 23 8 8 7 44 44