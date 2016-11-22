Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Nov 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group H matches on Tuesday Tuesday, November 22 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0 Olympique Lyon (France) 1 Sevilla (Spain) 1 Juventus (Italy) 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 5 3 2 0 9 2 11 2 Sevilla 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 5 2 1 2 5 3 7 ------------------------- 4 Dinamo Zagreb 5 0 0 5 0 13 0 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League preliminary round
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.