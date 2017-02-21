Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, February 21, first leg Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City (England) - Monaco (France) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, February 22, first leg Porto (Portugal) v Juventus (Italy) (1945) Sevilla (Spain) v Leicester City (England) (1945)
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.