Soccer-Downing hopeful Middlesbrough can avoid Premier League drop
April 10 Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is confident the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season despite a daunting run of end-season fixtures.
March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 15, second leg Atletico Madrid (Spain) - PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 8-7) First leg: PSV Eindhoven - Atletico Madrid 0-0. Atletico Madrid win 8-7 on penalties after 0-0 on aggregate. Manchester City (England) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Dynamo Kiev - Manchester City 1-3. Manchester City win 3-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 16, second leg Barcelona (Spain) v Arsenal (England) (1945) Bayern Munich (Germany) v Juventus (Italy) (1945)
April 10 West Ham United are keen to ensure Premier League survival by picking up maximum points over the next two weeks to further distance themselves from the chasing pack, defender Jose Fonte has said.