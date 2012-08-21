Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Tuesday Play-off round Tuesday, August 21, first leg Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Basel (Switzerland) - CFR Cluj (Romania) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Lille (France) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Helsingborg (Sweden) - Celtic (Scotland) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Spartak Moscow (Russia) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, August 22 Braga (Portugal) v Udinese (Italy) (1845) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v Maribor (Slovenia) (1845) AEL Limassol (Cyprus) v Anderlecht (Belgium) (1845) Malaga (Spain) v Panathinaikos (Greece) (1845) BATE Borisov (Belarus) v Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel) (1845)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.