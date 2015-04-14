Soccer-UAE coach Ali quits after Australia defeat
SYDNEY, March 28 United Arab Emirates coach Mahdi Ali resigned on Tuesday after a loss to Australia dealt an all but fatal blow to the country's chances of reaching next year's World Cup in Russia.
April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, April 14, first leg Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Real Madrid (Spain) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Juventus (Italy) - Monaco (France) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, April 15, first leg Porto (Portugal) v Bayern Munich (Germany) (1845) Paris St Germain (France) v Barcelona (Spain) (1845)
March 28 Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was nicknamed "cry baby" by his childhood team mates due to the temper tantrums he threw when the team lost or if he did not receive the ball,