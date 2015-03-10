March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday
Last 16
Tuesday, March 10, second leg
Porto (Portugal) - FC Basel (Switzerland) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
First leg: FC Basel - Porto 1-1. Porto win 5-1 on aggregate.
Real Madrid (Spain) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 3-4 (halftime: 2-2)
First leg: Schalke 04 - Real Madrid 0-2. Real Madrid win 5-4 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Wednesday, March 11, second leg
Bayern Munich (Germany) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (1945)
Chelsea (England) v Paris St Germain (France) (1945)