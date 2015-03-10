March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 10, second leg Porto (Portugal) - FC Basel (Switzerland) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: FC Basel - Porto 1-1. Porto win 5-1 on aggregate. Real Madrid (Spain) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 3-4 (halftime: 2-2) First leg: Schalke 04 - Real Madrid 0-2. Real Madrid win 5-4 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 11, second leg Bayern Munich (Germany) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (1945) Chelsea (England) v Paris St Germain (France) (1945)