UPDATE 7-Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 3 results

July 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 3 Wednesday, July 26, first leg Club Bruges (Belgium) - Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 3-3 (halftime: 2-0) Celtic (Scotland) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Nice (France) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Maribor (Slovenia) - FH (Iceland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) FC Viitorul Constanta (Romania) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Salzburg (Austria) - Rijeka (Croatia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) FC Astana (Kazakhstan) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) Tuesday, July 25, first leg Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) FK Vardar (Macedonia) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) AEK (Greece) - CSKA Moscow (Russia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) FCSB (Romania) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)