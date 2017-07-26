FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 7-Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 3 results
July 26, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 9 hours ago

UPDATE 7-Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 3 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Wednesday 
Qualifying Round 3
Wednesday, July 26, first leg
Club Bruges (Belgium)           - Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)    3-3 (halftime: 2-0) 
Celtic (Scotland)               - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway)    0-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Nice (France)                   - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands)    1-1 (halftime: 1-0) 
Maribor (Slovenia)              - FH (Iceland)                    1-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
FC Viitorul Constanta (Romania) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus)          1-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel)      - Ludogorets (Bulgaria)           2-0 (halftime: 1-0) 
Salzburg (Austria)              - Rijeka (Croatia)                1-1 (halftime: 0-1) 
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)           - Young Boys (Switzerland)        3-1 (halftime: 2-0) 
FC Astana (Kazakhstan)          - Legia Warsaw (Poland)           3-1 (halftime: 2-0) 
Tuesday, July 25, first leg     
Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)      - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece)     1-3 (halftime: 1-1) 
FK Vardar (Macedonia)           - FC Copenhagen (Denmark)         1-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
AEK (Greece)                    - CSKA Moscow (Russia)            0-2 (halftime: 0-1) 
FCSB (Romania)                  - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) 
Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan)      - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova)      0-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)  - BATE Borisov (Belarus)          1-0 (halftime: 1-0)

