July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 2 second leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 2 Wednesday, July 22, second leg Stjarnan (Iceland) - Celtic (Scotland) 1-4 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Celtic - Stjarnan 2-0. Celtic win 6-1 on aggregate. Dundalk (Ireland) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: BATE Borisov - Dundalk 2-1. BATE Borisov win 2-1 on aggregate. Lech Poznan (Poland) - Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sarajevo - Lech Poznan 0-2. Lech Poznan win 3-0 on aggregate. Rudar (Montenegro) - Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Qarabag Agdam - Rudar 0-0. Qarabag Agdam win 1-0 on aggregate. Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - AS Trencin (Slovakia) 2-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: AS Trencin - Steaua Bucharest 0-2. Steaua Bucharest win 4-3 on aggregate. Fehervar (Hungary) - The New Saints (Wales) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-1) AET First leg: The New Saints - Fehervar 0-1. Fehervar win 2-1 on aggregate. CS Fola Esch (Luxembourg) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - CS Fola Esch 1-1. Dinamo Zagreb win 4-1 on aggregate. Astana (Kazakhstan) - Maribor (Slovenia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Maribor - Astana 1-0. Astana win 3-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, July 21, second leg Crusaders (Northern Ireland) - Skenderbeu (Albania) 3-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Skenderbeu - Crusaders 4-1. Skenderbeu win 6-4 on aggregate. Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) - Malmo (Sweden) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Malmo - Zalgiris Vilnius 0-0. Malmo win 1-0 on aggregate. FK Vardar (FYR Macedonia) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: APOEL Nicosia - FK Vardar 0-0. APOEL Nicosia win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate. Lincoln FC (Gibraltar) - Midtjylland (Denmark) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Midtjylland - Lincoln FC 1-0. Midtjylland win 3-0 on aggregate. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) - Hibernians (Malta) 5-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Hibernians - Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1. Maccabi Tel Aviv win 6-3 on aggregate. HJK Helsinki (Finland) - FK Ventspils (Latvia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: FK Ventspils - HJK Helsinki 1-3. HJK Helsinki win 4-1 on aggregate. Milsami Orhei (Moldova) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Ludogorets - Milsami Orhei 0-1. Milsami Orhei win 3-1 on aggregate. Pyunik Yerevan (Armenia) - Molde (Norway) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Molde - Pyunik Yerevan 5-0. Molde win 5-1 on aggregate. Dila Gori (Georgia) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Partizan Belgrade - Dila Gori 1-0. Partizan Belgrade win 3-0 on aggregate.