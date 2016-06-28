WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man City dazzle as United held by Hull
* City thrash West Ham with goals from De Bruyne, Silva, Jesus and Toure
June 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 first leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 1 Tuesday, June 28, first leg FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) - Alashkert (Armenia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) The New Saints (Wales) - Tre Penne (San Marino) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Valletta FC (Malta) - B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Flora Tallinn (Estonia) - Lincoln Red Imps FC (Gibraltar) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
* City thrash West Ham with goals from De Bruyne, Silva, Jesus and Toure
LONDON, Feb 1 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed their vibrant young frontline as the future of the club after they tore West Ham United apart in a bruising 4-0 Premier League win on Wednesday.
Feb 1 A last-minute own goal by Newcastle's Ciaran Clark cost his side the chance to go back to the top of the Championship as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.