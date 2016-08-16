Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Tuesday FC Copenhagen 1 Andrija Pavlovic 43 APOEL Nicosia 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,519 - - - Dinamo Zagreb 1 Marko Rog 76pen Salzburg 1 Valentino Lazaro 59 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,784 - - - Steaua Bucharest 0 Manchester City 5 David Silva 13, Sergio Aguero 41,78,89, Nolito 49 Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 9,21 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 45,327 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 1 Davy Klaassen 38pen Rostov 1 Christian Noboa 13 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 51,463 - - - Young Boys 1 Miralem Sulejmani 56 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Raffael 11, Andre Hahn 67, Alain Rochat 70og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,224 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, August 17 Celtic (Scotland) v Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) (1845) Dundalk (Ireland) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) (1845) Porto (Portugal) v AS Roma (Italy) (1845) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) (1845) Villarreal (Spain) v Monaco (France) (1845)
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or