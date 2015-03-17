SHOWCASE-Soccer-Arsenal's Iwobi wants manager Wenger to stay
March 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been receiving unjust criticism and should extend his 20-year reign at the club, midfielder Alex Iwobi has said.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Atletico Madrid 1 Mario Suarez 27 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 48,273 Penalty Shootout: 3-2 - - - Monaco 0 Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 36, Aaron Ramsey 79 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,263 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 18 Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Juventus (Italy) (1945) Barcelona (Spain) v Manchester City (England) (1945)
March 30 West Ham United captain Mark Noble is expected to play in Saturday's game against relegation-threatened Hull City but midfielder Michail Antonio is yet to recover from a hamstring injury, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.