March 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday
Napoli 1 Dries Mertens 24
Real Madrid 3 Sergio Ramos 51, Dries Mertens 57og, Alvaro Morata 90+1
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,695
- - -
Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 20
Red Card: Laurent Koscielny 54
Bayern Munich 5 Robert Lewandowski 55pen, Arjen Robben 68, Douglas Costa 78, Arturo Vidal 80,85
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,911
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 8
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Benfica (Portugal) (1945)
Barcelona (Spain) v Paris St Germain (France) (1945)