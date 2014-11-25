Soccer-Zambrano named head coach of Canada's national team
March 17 Octavio Zambrano was named head coach of Canada's men’s national soccer team on Friday, with the Ecuadorian handed the task of ending decades of failure on the pitch.
Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, November 25 Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 21pen,85,90+1 Bayern Munich 2 Xabi Alonso 40, Robert Lewandowski 45 Red Card: Mehdi Benatia 20 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 44,510 - - - APOEL Nicosia 0 Red Card: Joao Guilherme 84 Barcelona 4 Luis Suarez 27, Lionel Messi 38,58,87 Red Card: Rafinha 70 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,626 - - - Paris St Germain 3 Edinson Cavani 33,83, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 78 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Davy Klaassen 67 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,130 - - - Schalke 04 0 Chelsea 5 John Terry 2, Willian 29, Jan Kirchhoff 44og, Didier Drogba 76, Ramires 78 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 54,442 - - - Sporting 3 Carlos Mane 10, Nani 35, Islam Slimani 65 Maribor 1 Jefferson 42og Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 32,739 - - - Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Athletic Club 1 Mikel San Jose 68 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,489 - - - CSKA Moscow 1 Vasily Berezutsky 90+3 AS Roma 1 Francesco Totti 43 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 0 - - - BATE Borisov 0 Porto 3 Hector Herrera 56, Jackson Martinez 65, Tello 89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,147 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 26 Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1945) Malmo (Sweden) v Juventus (Italy) (1945) Basel (Switzerland) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1945) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Liverpool (England) (1945) Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) v Benfica (Portugal) (1700) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v Monaco (France) (1945) Anderlecht (Belgium) v Galatasaray (Turkey) (1945) Arsenal (England) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany) (1945)
March 17 Octavio Zambrano was named head coach of Canada's men’s national soccer team on Friday, with the Ecuadorian handed the task of ending decades of failure on the pitch.
March 17 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not turn to a more defensive approach to shut out Liverpool, the Premier League's leading scorers, when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
March 17 Crystal Palace risk suffering a mass exodus of players at the end of the season if they lose their Premier League status, manager Sam Allardyce said on Friday, ahead of Saturday's vital match against Watford at Selhurst Park.