Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto 90+5 Paris St Germain 1 Edinson Cavani 62 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 96,290 - - - Tuesday, March 7 Napoli 1 Dries Mertens 24 Real Madrid 3 Sergio Ramos 51, Dries Mertens 57og, Alvaro Morata 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,695 - - - Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 20 Red Card: Laurent Koscielny 53 Bayern Munich 5 Robert Lewandowski 55pen, Arjen Robben 68, Douglas Costa 78, Arturo Vidal 80,85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,911 - - -
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.