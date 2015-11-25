Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 25
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Alex Teixeira 77pen,88, Dentinho 83
Real Madrid 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 18,70, Luka Modric 50, Dani Carvajal 52
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 33,990
- - -
Malmo 0
Missed penalty: Markus Rosenberg 61
Paris St Germain 5 Adrien Rabiot 3, Angel Di Maria 14,68, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 50, Lucas Moura 82
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,500
- - -
Manchester United 0
PSV Eindhoven 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,321
- - -
Atletico Madrid 2 Antoine Griezmann 13,65
Galatasaray 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,753
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Lars Stindl 29,83, Fabian Johnson 68, Raffael 78
Sevilla 2 Vitolo 82, Ever Banega 90+1pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 45,177
- - -
Juventus 1 Mario Mandzukic 18
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,193
- - -
CSKA Moscow 0
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Igor Akinfeev 67og, Andre Schuerrle 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,450
- - -
Astana 2 Patrick Twumasi 19, Marin Anicic 31
Benfica 2 Raul Jimenez 40,72
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 15,089
- - -
Tuesday, November 24
Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 15,44, Lionel Messi 18,60, Gerard Pique 56, Adriano Correia 77
Missed penalty: Neymar 77
AS Roma 1 Edin Dzeko 90+1
Missed penalty: Edin Dzeko 82
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 71,433
- - -
Bayern Munich 4 Douglas Costa 8, Robert Lewandowski 16, Thomas Mueller 20, Kingsley Coman 69
Red Card: Holger Badstuber 52
Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Arsenal 3 Mesut Ozil 29, Alexis Sanchez 33,69
Dinamo Zagreb 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 58,978
- - -
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0
Red Card: Tal Ben-Haim 40
Chelsea 4 Gary Cahill 20, Willian 73, Oscar 77, Kurt Zouma 90+1
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,121
- - -
Porto 0
Dynamo Kiev 2 Andriy Yarmolenko 35pen, Derlis Gonzalez 64
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,220
- - -
Olympique Lyon 1 Jordan Ferri 7
Ghent 2 Danijel Milicevic 32, Kalifa Coulibaly 90+5
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,206
- - -
BATE Borisov 1 Mikhail Gordeychuk 2
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Admir Mehmedi 68
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,601
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 2 Oleg Shatov 15, Artem Dzyuba 74
Valencia 0
Red Card: Ruben Vezo 80
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,002
- - -