Sept 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 17
AS Roma 5 Juan Iturbe 6, Gervinho 10,31, Douglas Maicon 20, Sergei Ignashevich 50og
CSKA Moscow 1 Ahmed Musa 82
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 40,888
- - -
Bayern Munich 1 Jerome Boateng 90
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 68,000
- - -
Barcelona 1 Gerard Pique 28
APOEL Nicosia 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 62,832
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Lasse Schoene 74
Paris St Germain 1 Edinson Cavani 14
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 50,430
- - -
Chelsea 1 Cesc Fabregas 11
Schalke 04 1 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 62
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,648
- - -
Maribor 1 Luka Zahovic 90+2
Sporting 1 Nani 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,211
- - -
Porto 6 Yacine Brahimi 5,32,57, Jackson Martinez 37, Adrian 61, Vincent Aboubakar 76
BATE Borisov 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 35,108
- - -
Athletic Club 0
Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 48,351
- - -
Tuesday, September 16
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Fuka Arthur Masuaku 13, Ibrahim Afellay 31, Kostantinos Mitroglou 73
Atletico Madrid 2 Mario Mandzukic 38, Antoine Griezmann 86
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 31,946
- - -
Juventus 2 Carlos Tevez 59,90
Malmo 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,218
- - -
Liverpool 2 Mario Balotelli 82, Steven Gerrard 90+3pen
Ludogorets 1 Dani Abalo 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,307
- - -
Real Madrid 5 Marek Suchy 14og, Gareth Bale 30, Cristiano Ronaldo 31, James Rodriguez 36, Karim Benzema 79
Basel 1 Derlis Gonzalez 38
Halftime: 4-1; Attendance: 65,364
- - -
Monaco 1 Joao Moutinho 61
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,130
- - -
Benfica 0
Red Card: Artur 18
Zenit St Petersburg 2 Hulk 5, Axel Witsel 22
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 35,294
- - -
Galatasaray 1 Burak Yilmaz 90+1
Anderlecht 1 Dennis Praet 52
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,553
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 2 Ciro Immobile 45, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 48
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 65,851
- - -