UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ibrahimovic fires Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 29 Lille 2 Lucas Digne 43, Tulio De Melo 105 FC Copenhagen 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,000 - - - CFR Cluj 1 Pantelis Kapetanos 20 Basel 0 Missed penalty: Alexander Frei 43 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 6,500 - - - Celtic 2 Gary Hooper 30, Victor Wanyama 88 Helsingborg 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 52,000 - - - Fenerbahce 1 Moussa Sow 69 Spartak Moscow 1 Ari 6 Red Card: Demy de Zeeuw 81 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 38,000 - - - Dynamo Kiev 1 Ideye Brown 88 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Evgeniy Hacherydy 70og, Juan Arango 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 53,000 - - - Tuesday, August 28 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 Laszlo Lencse 67 BATE Borisov 1 Aleksandr Pavlov 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,106 - - - Anderlecht 2 Dieumerci Mbokani 81, Aleksandr Jakovenko 89 AEL Limassol 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,174 - - - Maribor 0 Red Card: Arghus Soares Bordignon 85 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Tonel 12 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,400 - - - Udinese 1 Pablo Armero 25 Braga 1 Ruben Micael 72 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,560 - - - Panathinaikos 0 Malaga 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,719 - - -
Feb 19 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.